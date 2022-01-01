Rear End Gastropub & Garage
We are a scratch kitchen restaurant housed in an automotive garage that dates back to the 1940s. During the pre-interstate period of America, people and families often traveled across storied highways such as Route 40, Lincoln Highway or Route 66, encountering regional foods and a variety of cultural influences along the way.
In that spirit, our seasonal menu will be a ‘road trip’ that explores some of those mid-western, southern, south-western, and western dishes and techniques. Just like a garage, we will tinker with and adjust them to put together something that will make your trip to see us memorable.
399 Butler St
Etna PA
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
