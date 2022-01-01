Go
Rear End Gastropub & Garage

We are a scratch kitchen restaurant housed in an automotive garage that dates back to the 1940s. During the pre-interstate period of America, people and families often traveled across storied highways such as Route 40, Lincoln Highway or Route 66, encountering regional foods and a variety of cultural influences along the way.
In that spirit, our seasonal menu will be a ‘road trip’ that explores some of those mid-western, southern, south-western, and western dishes and techniques. Just like a garage, we will tinker with and adjust them to put together something that will make your trip to see us memorable.

399 Butler St

Popular Items

Fries$5.00
Fried CHX Sandwich$12.00
marinated fried chicken thigh, maple habanero glaze, southern slaw, house pickles, smoked garlic aioli, brichoe bun
Garage Burger$11.00
house-blend locally sourced ground meat, seasonal greens, tomato, red onion, house pickles, smoked garlic aioli
Pretzel Bites$10.00
Fog Light Fish Sandwich$13.00
Fried Whiting, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, House Made Tangy Tartar.
Fog Light Fish XL$15.50
Our signature Fog Light Fish Sandwich - Beer Battered Haddock Fried Golden, House Made Tartar Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Piled High on a Mancini's Hoagie Bun
Shrimp Basket$12.00
Dented Fender Beer Battered Shrimp - Fries
Mahi Tacos$12.00
3 Mahi Tacos topped with Pickled Red onion and Serrano Slaw, Jalepeno Crema.
Chicken Bacon Ranch$13.00
Cheesesteak$13.00
Shaved Ribeye, Mancini's Hoagie Bun, Caramelized Peppers and Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo
Location

Etna PA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
