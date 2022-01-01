Go
Rebecca's Restaurant

236 Old River Road

Popular Items

Maduros$8.00
Jamaican Jerk Chicken$21.00
Marinated w/Jerk seasoning served with Mango, Pineapple & Papaya Salsa
Black Beans$6.00
Cuban Croquetas$8.00
Puree of Chicken, Beef or Pork deep fried till golden
Avocado & Hearts of Palm Salsa$8.00
Spicy Sopa de Pollo$9.00
Fresh spicy chicken soup with avocado
Lechon Asado$23.00
Our Iconic slow roasted pork dish served with our homemade mojo sauce
Edgewater NJ

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
