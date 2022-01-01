Rebel Cheese
Rebel Cheese is a vegan deli and wine shop. We offer the largest selection of fresh, house made, unique artisan vegan cheeses that taste the same, if not better, than their dairy counterparts. To complement our artisan vegan cheese offerings, we sell hard to find vegan gourmet grocery items from around the world, cheese plates, wine, and made-to-order soups, sandwiches and salads.
CHEESE
2200 Aldrich Street • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2200 Aldrich Street
Austin TX
|Sunday
|8:45 am - 5:10 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:45 am - 5:10 pm
