Rebel Cheese is a vegan deli and wine shop. We offer the largest selection of fresh, house made, unique artisan vegan cheeses that taste the same, if not better, than their dairy counterparts. To complement our artisan vegan cheese offerings, we sell hard to find vegan gourmet grocery items from around the world, cheese plates, wine, and made-to-order soups, sandwiches and salads.

Not Quite Cobb Salad$12.00
Mixed greens topped with sautéed crispy chickpeas, avocado, crumbled blue cheese, crispy pig-less bacon crumbles, diced tomatoes, and scratch made ranch dressing.
Contains: cashews, soy, coconut, gluten, almonds, garlic, onion. Nutritional information: cal 1150, protein 10g, carb 26g, sugar 6g, fibre 8g, fat 39g, sat fat 11g
Bacon, Brie, Me$14.50
Aged brie, crispy hand-cut pig-less bacon, caramelized onions, peppery arugula, and sweet fig jam on a local baguette. Contains: soy, gluten, cashews, onion, garlic
Nutritional information: cal 330, protein 10g, carb 43g, sugar 17g, fibre 4g, fat 14g, sat fat 2.5g
BLTA$13.50
Housemade pigless bacon, garlic aioli, avocado, lettuce and tomato on sourdough. Contains: gluten, soy, onion, garlic
Rebel Truffle Chèvre$2.50
Priced by the ounce.
Our very popular chevre is mixed with truffle and finished with a dusting of herbs and porcini that add a layer of depth to the flavor. This line is also one of our top sellers.
Gluten Free | Soy Free
Ingredients
*Cashews (pieces), *Coconut Milk can, *Coconut Oil, *Porcini dried, *Lemon Juice, *Sea Salt - Fine, *Thyme Dry, Truffle zest, *Parsley Dried, *Garlic Powder, *Onion Powder, *Nutritional Yeast, *Chives, Probiotic Powder.
* denotes Organic ingredients
Allergens
CASHEWS, COCONUT, ONION
Caesar Chavez Salad$10.00
Romaine lettuce topped with house made croutons, grated parmesan, and scratch made cashew caesar dressing. Contains: cashews, coconut, gluten, soy, garlic.
Gluten free available
Nutritional information: cal 230, protein 7g, carb 22g, sugar 3g, fibre 5g, fat 14g, sat fat 5g
Charcuterie - Standard Cheeses$24.00
Everything included in Rebel Cheese Plate plus two house made meat-less meats and mustard
SPECIAL Kind Caprese$13.50
Fresh mozzarella, house made kale pesto, sliced tomatoes, drizzled with balsamic vinegar reduction and olive oil, topped with fresh basil on ciabatta bread. Contains: cashews, coconut, pine nuts, gluten, soy, garlic.
Note: also contains soy lecithin which does contain trace levels of soy proteins and these have been found to include soy allergens. However, apparently, soy lecithin does not contain sufficient soy protein residues to provoke allergic reactions in the majority of soy-allergic consumers. Nutritional information: cal 570, protein 16g, carb 46g, sugar 8g, fibre 7g, fat 39g, sat fat 14g
Great Grinder$14.50
Thinly sliced meatless salami, ham and pepperoni, garlic aioli, topped with mozzarella, lettuce, tomatoes, pepperoncini and drizzled with an Italian dressing on a baguette. Contains: gluten, soy, coconut, cashews, onion, garlic.
Nutritional information: cal 710, protein 21g, carb 70g, sugar 10g, fibre 10g, fat 39g, sat fat 10g
Rebel Sundried Tomato Fromage$2.25
Priced by the ounce.
One of our top selling cheeses. Creamy and flavorful, featuring flavors reminiscent of the Mediterranean - fresh roasted garlic, sundried tomato and herbs. A light spreadable texture makes it a perfect option for crackers or baguettes.
Soy Free
*Cashews (pieces), *Coconut Oil, *Coconut Milk can, *Lemon Juice, *Garlic Fresh, *Parsley, *Chives, *Sea Salt - Fine, *Rosemary Fresh, *Fresh Basil, *Oregano Dry, *Tomatoes Sun-Dried.
* denotes Organic ingredients
Contains: Cashew, Coconut, Garlic
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

2200 Aldrich Street

Austin TX

Sunday8:45 am - 5:10 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:45 am - 5:10 pm
