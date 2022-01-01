Rebel Cheese

Fresh mozzarella, house made kale pesto, sliced tomatoes, drizzled with balsamic vinegar reduction and olive oil, topped with fresh basil on ciabatta bread. Contains: cashews, coconut, pine nuts, gluten, soy, garlic.

Note: also contains soy lecithin which does contain trace levels of soy proteins and these have been found to include soy allergens. However, apparently, soy lecithin does not contain sufficient soy protein residues to provoke allergic reactions in the majority of soy-allergic consumers. Nutritional information: cal 570, protein 16g, carb 46g, sugar 8g, fibre 7g, fat 39g, sat fat 14g

