Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

Rebel Dog Coffee Co. Catering

Open today 1:10 PM - 4:00 PM

No reviews yet

393 Farmington Avenue (Rt 10)

Plainville, CT 06062

Call

Hours

Directions

Pickup

Popular Items

Box of Coffee$30.00
Box of coffee comes with cups, sugar, creamers, and stirrers.
FARMINGTON - Pick Up
10 Assorted Bagels W/ Spread$23.00
Fresh Fruit Salad (Serves 10p)$45.00
Sunday1:10 pm - 4:00 pm
Monday1:10 pm - 4:00 pm
Tuesday1:10 pm - 4:00 pm
Wednesday1:10 pm - 4:00 pm
Thursday1:10 pm - 4:00 pm
Friday1:10 pm - 4:00 pm
Saturday1:10 pm - 4:00 pm

393 Farmington Avenue (Rt 10), Plainville CT 06062

