Rebel Dog Coffee Co.

Rebel Dog Coffee Co.'s Plainville location offers specialty coffee, breakfast, lunch, and a Tavern featuring wood fired pizza, brunch, a full bar, and more!

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

393 Farmington Ave. • $

Avg 4.7 (68 reviews)

Popular Items

Iced Cannoli Latte
Cannoli shell/cookie flavor shot, espresso shaken with ice, poured over milk of your choice cannoli, and topped with cannoli whipped cream and chocolate sprinkles.
CONTAINS GLUTEN, DAIRY, + ALMOND.
Gluten Free Chocolate Cake$8.00
Chocolate Mousse$8.00
Pepperoni Pizza$14.00
Sour Cream$0.75
Garlic Bread$9.00
Hand-stretched flatbread with garlic butter, mozzarella, and Gorgonzola. | Any additions or substitutions are subject to charges in addition to $25 combo price. Add one pizza from "Pizza 1" section and one from "Pizza 2" section, boneless buffalo wings, and garlic bread to cart then apply promo code COMBO25 at checkout for discounts to apply.
Boneless Wings$13.00
Boneless wings with your choice of sauce/flavor.
Chai Latte
Our house-made chai concentrate of black Ceylon tea, ginger roots, cinnamon, cloves, cedar tips, and red rose petals, lightly sweetened and with hints of vanilla and tangerine. Steamed together with your choice of milk.
Grilled Cheese
Applesauce$0.75
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
QR Codes
Takeout

Location

393 Farmington Ave.

Plainville CT

Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
