Rebel Dog Coffee Co.

Specialty coffee and artisan food conveniently located right off I-84 on Route 6 in Farmington!

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

345 Colt Hwy • $

Avg 4.2 (106 reviews)

Popular Items

Potato Pancake$2.30
A deliciously crispy pancake of grated potato, onion, and garlic. If you would like sour cream or apple sauce, please select the sides below.
Latte
A double shot of espresso paired with steamed milk of your choice. Flavor shots are available to add!
Steady Habits House Blend
Our signature house blend Steady Habits is smooth and sweet, with notes of roasted nuts, fig, and caramel.
Iced Mocha
A double shot of espresso shaken over ice with our house-made chocolate sauce and poured over milk.
Iced Cannoli Latte
Cannoli shell/cookie flavor shot, espresso shaken with ice, poured over milk of your choice cannoli, and topped with cannoli whipped cream and chocolate sprinkles.
CONTAINS GLUTEN, DAIRY, + ALMOND.
Big Red Truck Dark Roast
Our Big Red Truck dark roast is a blend of both washed process and natural process Colombian coffees for a rich and layered coffee with notes of dark chocolate, crème brûlée, and warm spices.
Iced Latte
A double shot of espresso shaken with ice and poured over milk.
Cold Brew
Our signature cold brew is popular for being smooth and chocolatey.
Cafe Mocha
A double shot of espresso with our house-made chocolate syrup, steamed milk, and a thin layer of microfoam, just as in a latte.
Breakfast Sandwich
BUILD YOUR OWN! Choose your bread, eggs, additional protein, add-ons, and sauces.
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Curbside Pickup
QR Codes
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

345 Colt Hwy

Farmington CT

Sunday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
