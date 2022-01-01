Go
Toast

Rebel Dog Coffee Co.

Rebel Dog Coffee Co. offers coffee, breakfast, lunch, pizza, burgers, small plates, beer, and wine--conveniently located off Route 2!

365 Main St.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Iced Latte
A double shot of espresso shaken with ice and poured over milk. Add extra espresso or flavor shots to your liking!
Iced Americano
A double shot of espresso shaken over ice and added to ice water. Drinks like an iced coffee, with the distinct taste of our bright and sweet espresso.
Jalisco Turkey$11.00
Sliced turkey, bacon, pepper jack cheese, veggie blend, and a chipotle tequila lime mayo. Served on house-made flatbread.
Latte
A double shot of espresso with steamed milk of your choice.
Gouda Tuna$11.00
Tuna salad (w/ celery & onions), gouda cheese, tomato, and arugula. Served on house-made flatbread.
Cold Brew
Our signature cold brew is popular for being smooth and chocolatey.
Iced Cannoli Latte
Cannoli shell/cookie flavor shot, espresso shaken with ice, poured over milk of your choice cannoli, and topped with cannoli whipped cream and chocolate sprinkles.
CONTAINS GLUTEN, DAIRY, + ALMOND.
CONTAINS GLUTEN + DAIRY
Potato Pancake$2.30
Also known as a latke, fresh shredded potatoes and onion formed into a patty and fried lightly golden brown. Add sour cream and/or apple sauce to top it off! **Our potato pancakes are gluten free, but encounter cross-contamination with gluten during the frying process.**
Breakfast Sandwich
BUILD YOUR OWN! Get creative and choose the amount of eggs you'd like, any protein, cheeses, vegetables, sauces, or other add ons!
Pierogi$2.30
Polish dumplings with a cheese and potato filling. Served with grilled onions. Add sour cream and/or apple sauce to top it off!
See full menu

Location

365 Main St.

East Hartford CT

Sunday5:50 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:50 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:50 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:50 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:50 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:50 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:50 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mickey's Oceanic Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Thomas Hooker Live

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Thomas Hooker at Colt

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

USS Chowder Pot IV

No reviews yet

The Chowder Pot of Hartford is the destination for seafood lovers and people traveling from all over Connecticut as well as up and down the East Coast. The Chowder Pot of Hartford has been the recipient of many reader's polls over the years for the freshest seafood and delicious prime rib. The Promenade Ballroom offers the same great food for larger gatherings in our 10,000 square foot banquet facility.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston