Rebel House
Rebel House at 297 E. Palmetto Park Road.
SANDWICHES • TAPAS • STEAKS
293 East Palmetto Park Road • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
293 East Palmetto Park Road
Boca Raton FL
Nearby restaurants
Farmhouse Kitchen - Boca
Come in and enjoy!
Just Good Food
Tucci's Kitchen
All Sangwiche's are made with boars head meat's.
Reef Hookah & Grill Boca Raton
Get to know our beautiful place located in Boca Raton! Best hookah, and entertainment every Friday! We have belly dancer and on Thursday ladies night belly dance classes and wine!
Alley Cat 409
Come in and enjoy!