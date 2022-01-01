Go
Rebel House

Rebel House at 297 E. Palmetto Park Road.

SANDWICHES • TAPAS • STEAKS

293 East Palmetto Park Road • $$

Avg 4.1 (2803 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheese Danish$3.25
ITALIAN UNCLE FRANK$14.50
roast beef, mozzarella, giardiniera, creamy horseradish on a hero
Burrata$16.00
mango, scallion pesto, prosciutto
Crispy Eggplant$11.00
Poutine$11.00
beef gravy, mozzarella, green onions
MR. PINK$15.00
Choose from delicious House-Made Pastrami or Corned Beef on Twice Baked Rye Bread with deli mustard.
French Onion Soup$13.00
Empanadas$13.00
manchego, aji amarillo, pickled red onions
Sweet Potato Biscuits$9.00
Humus$12.00
broccoli, hummus, pomegranate, cashews, naan bread
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

293 East Palmetto Park Road

Boca Raton FL

Neighborhood Map

