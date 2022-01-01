Go
Toast

Rebel Taco

Come on in and enjoy!

1214 U Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chips$3.00
Crispy colorful tortilla chips
Real Deal Burrito$15.00
Queso, refried beans, cilantro rice, pico de Gallo, crema, shoestring plantains, flour tortilla. It is the real deal!
See full menu

Location

1214 U Street

district of columbua DC

Sunday10:30 am - 2:30 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 2:30 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pica Taco

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Elements

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pho Deli

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Compass Rose

No reviews yet

Tigris is Chef Marcelle’s way of celebrating the ancient Upper Mesopotamian cuisine, with a focus on the kebab and its role in the region.
Focusing on the foodways and history of the ancient Aramean, Assyrian, and Sumerian tribes, as well as the historical Spice and Silk Trade route which ran through this region, and the cultural and culinary influence on the modern Middle Eastern people and world.
The name Tigris refers to the river that fertilizes the bounty of the Mesopotamian region for centuries.
Interpreted through the eyes of a first-generation Middle Eastern American experience, inspiring our chef to share the history of the Syriac community's diaspora and celebrate this culinary journey in Washington D.C.
With an emphasis on a hyper-local and sustainable program in partnership with local farms.
Welcome to the Tigris table.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston