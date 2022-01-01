Go
Toast

Rebol

The healthiest catering in the country! Fuel your team for optimal performance! 100% organic produce, Non-GMO everything else, grass-fed/finished meats, wild caught low mercury seafood, pasture raised chicken, and zero-refined sugars.

ACAI BOWL • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

6608 Longshore Street • $$

Avg 4.8 (1743 reviews)

Popular Items

BUILD YOUR OWN BOL-BUFFET STYLE$135.00
Our Build your own Bol Catering Setup. Choose up to 2 bases, 2 proteins, 3 sides, 2 sauces, and 5 garnishes. Bols, Napkins, and Silverware included.
Rice (Vegan)
House Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.00
Gluten Free and Vegan Brownie$5.00
Hummus (Vegan)
Kale Salad (Vegan, Keto, Paleo)
Sweet Potato Hash (Vegan, Paleo)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
Fresh Ingredients
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

6608 Longshore Street

Dublin OH

Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Urban Meyer's Pint House

No reviews yet

Urban Meyer’s Pint House will bring all of the energy and intensity that Ohio sports fans crave to create the ultimate game day experience in Bridge Park! The establishment will offer a wide variety of craft beer options and Pint House’s famous made-from-scratch menu items.

Katzinger's Delicatessen Dublin

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Napa Kitchen + Bar Dublin

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0104

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston