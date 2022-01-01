Go
REBoL’s optimal performance/Non-GMO menu provides only the cleanest consumables available to our guests. We refuse to compromise or conform to the low food standards held throughout the world and allowing you, the REBoL, to perform to your greatest potential.

ACAI BOWL • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

6608 Longshore Street • $$

Avg 4.8 (1743 reviews)

Popular Items

Breakfast Bol$8.50
Sweet Potato Hash with Onion, Kale, Fried Egg, Herbed Goat Cheese, and Scallions. Choice of Meat. * Must choose meat and egg selection to order.
Classic Bone Broth$3.75
Slow Simmered Chicken Bone Broth - Delicious, healing, and a staple of the modern healthy diet. Add miracle noodles, meat, and garnishes.
BYO Naan Bol$9.00
Customize your Bol: Pick your base, protein, sides, sauce, and garnishes.
**Naan Pita Contain Gluten.
Immunity Broth$5.00
Vitamin C / Lemon / Garlic / Ginger
Kids Bol$5.00
BYO kids bol. Choose 1 base, 1 protein, 1 side, 1 sauce, and garnishes.
Kids 12 & under.
Acai Bol$8.00
Acai puree w/ Grain-Free Granola, Mixed Berries, Banana, Cacao and Coconut.
***CONTAINS NUTS***
BYO Bol$9.00
Customize your Bol: Pick your base, protein, sides, sauce, and garnishes.
**Coconut Crisps Contain Gluten.
Sweet Potato Fries$3.50
Seasoned Sweet Potato Fries with Cilantro Aioli dipping sauce
Chimi Chicken$12.00
Rice, Pasture Raised Chicken, Black Bean Corn Salsa, Citrus Guac, Grilled Veggies, Cashew Chimichurri, Scallions, Crispy Garlic.
*CONTAINS NUTS*
Rebol Steak 2.0$13.50
Kale Salad, Rebol Rice, Sweet Beats, Guacamole, Herbed Goat Cheese, Yum Yum, Jalapenos, Crispy Garlic
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
Fresh Ingredients
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

6608 Longshore Street

Dublin OH

Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
