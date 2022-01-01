Go
REBoL’s optimal performance/Non-GMO menu provides only the cleanest consumables available to our guests. We refuse to compromise or conform to the low food standards held throughout the world and allowing you, the REBoL, to perform to your greatest potential.

101 West Superior Ave

Popular Items

BYO Bol$9.00
Customize your Bol: Pick your base, protein, sides, sauce, and garnishes.
**Coconut Crisps Contain Gluten.
Chimi Chicken$12.00
Rice, Pasture Raised Chicken, Black Bean Corn Salsa, Citrus Guac, Grilled Veggies, Cashew Chimichurri, Scallions, Crispy Garlic.
*CONTAINS NUTS*
Breakfast Bol$8.50
Sweet Potato Hash with Onion, Kale, Fried Egg, Goat Cheese, and Scallions. Choice of Meat. * Must choose meat and egg selection to order.
Side of Coconut Crisps$2.00
Coconut fried wonton chips. Contains: Egg, Wheat.
Classic Bone Broth$3.75
Slow Simmered Chicken Bone Broth - Delicious, healing, and a staple of the modern healthy diet. Add miracle noodles, meat, and garnishes.
Sweet Potato Fries$3.50
Kids Bol$5.00
BYO kids bol. Choose 1 base, 1 protein, 1 side, 1 sauce, and garnishes.
Kids 12 & under.
BYO NAAN Bol$9.00
Customize your Bol: Pick your base, protein, sides, sauce, and garnishes.
**Coconut Crisps Contain Gluten.
Rebol Steak 2.0$13.50
Kale Salad, Rebol Rice, Sweet Beets, Citrus Guacamole, Herbed Goat Cheese, Yum Yum, Jalapenos, Crispy Garlic
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.50
The Classic! Fresh baked in-house every morning and made from the highest quality ingredients. Contains: Egg, Wheat.
Location

101 West Superior Ave

Cleveland OH

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
