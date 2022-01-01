Rebucks Burgers, BBQ and More

Go
We are a family friendly bar & grill featuring burgers, award winning BBQ, wings, salads, 8 beers on tap and more. Dine in, carry out, order online or contact us about catering. Your locally owned hometown bar & grill since 1996. See ya soon!

914 Central Avenue

Popular Items

Brisket Sandwich$13.99
Smoked, chopped brisket served on a brioche bun with a side of Dano's Sweet BBQ Sauce.
Onion Rings$6.99
Fresh sliced onions, marinated, hand breaded and fried to a golden brown. Served with ranch on the side.
Half Rack Spare Ribs$16.99
Our award winning slow smoked ribs, lightly basted in Dano's Sweet BBQ Sauce and served with your choice of one side, a house salad & garlic toast.
Side Salad$3.99
Iceberg lettuce, shredded carrots, red cabbage, bacon, shredded cheddar, egg & croutons with your choice of dressing.
Classic Burger$10.99
Fresh ground beef patty grilled & topped with your choice of cheese. Served on a toasted brioche bun.
Cowboy Melt$14.99
A double grilled cheese sandwich for the bun with chopped brisket & American cheese in the middle. Served with brown gravy for dipping.
Space Dust Mug$6.50
Chicken Strip Basket$10.99
Four fresh cut chicken tenders that are hand breaded and fried to a golden brown. Served with garlic toast & one dipping sauce.
Location

Auburn NE

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
