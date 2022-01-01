Go
Toast

Recbar

GAMES, GRAINS & GRUB.
Recbar is the ultimate retro experience. Tasty pub grub, full bar including one of the area's largest bourbon collections & over 140 vintage arcade & pinball machines.

10301 Taylorsville Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Burgertime Rolls$9.50
Seasoned beef, bacon, & cheddar cheese fried in a crispy egg roll. Served with our not so secret sauce
Kids Tenders$6.00
Two breaded chickent tenders
Prime Burger$10.50
8oz prime beef patty dressed with cheddar, lettuce, tomato & onion
Chicabacaranch Totchos$12.00
Mountain of crispy seasoned tots smothered in queso & topped with grilled chicken, bacon, chipotle ranch & parsley
Tots$3.00
Our famous tots seasoned with our own Rec Rub
Plumber Rolls$9.50
Pepperoni & mozzarella fried in a crispy egg roll. Served with marinara
Frosted Flake Tenders$10.00
Theeeeeeeey’re great! Chicken tenders hand breaded in Frosted Flakes. Served with honey mustard.
Porky's Totchos$13.50
Mountain of crispy seasoned tots smothered in queso & topped with pulled pork, bacon & green onions. Drizzled with honey bourbon bbq & ranch
Buff Chicken Rolls$9.50
Shredded buffalo chicken & mozzarella fried in a crispy egg roll. Topped with diced celery. Served with ranch
Pretzel Bites$10.50
Soft baked pretzel bites served with warm beer cheese dip
See full menu

Location

10301 Taylorsville Rd

Louisville KY

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

FDKY Barbecue

No reviews yet

Slow smoking fresh daily

Johnny V's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Feast BBQ

No reviews yet

****When ordering online please look for one of our team members right outside the front entrance of the restaurant who can grab your order for you so you don’t have to get outside your vehicle. If you don’t see anyone outside, please call the restaurant directly, let them know you’re outside (with your flashers on) and what kind of vehicle you’re in and we’ll run the food right out as soon as it’s ready. We appreciate your continued support.*****

Feast BBQ is a quick service restaurant focused on great BBQ, bourbon, craft beer and excellent hospitality.
Feast BBQ takes the time needed to treat the BBQ with the utmost care and attention. Low and slow is an understatement. While extremely labor intensive, the results are worth the efforts.
The menu includes traditional BBQ such as pulled pork, baby back ribs, brisket, & chicken with house made sides and a variety of appetizers and desserts.

Gaslight Diner

No reviews yet

A fresh take on diner favorites. Located in the heart of Jeffersontown; serving breakfast and lunch.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston