Recbar 812
(Games...soon), Grains & Grub
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
336 Pearl St
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
336 Pearl St
New Albany IN
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Board and You Bistro - New Albany
Elevate Your Experience
8th Street Pizza
8th Street Pizza in New Albany, Indiana, is the area’s only pay-it-forward pizzeria serving Floyd, Harrison, and Clark counties since 2016.
Leaven Bakery
All from scratch. All of the time.
The Standard Plate & Pour
The Standard is now open as a revamped full-service restaurant! We've released a brand-new menu full of delicious new dishes specially crafted by our Executive Chef, Reed Johnson. The dining room, bar and outdoor patio complete with a vintage Airstream trailer provide an amazing setting that can suit all types of dining, from a quick bite, a casual drink, or an upscale date night.