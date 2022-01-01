Go
Recbar 812

(Games...soon), Grains & Grub

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

336 Pearl St

Avg 4.7 (175 reviews)

Popular Items

Napoleon's Totchos$11.00
Mountain of crispy seasoned tots smothered in queso & topped with green onions, bacon, & sour cream. We know you’re freakin’ starving!
King Style PB&J$11.50
Creamy peanut butter, grape jelly, bananas & bacon pressed between warm waffles. Dusted with cinnamon & sugar
Tots$3.00
Our famous tots seasoned with our own Rec Rub
Frosted Flake Tenders$10.00
Theeeeeeeey’re great! Chicken tenders hand breaded in Frosted Flakes. Served with honey mustard.
Buff Chicken Rolls$9.50
Shredded buffalo chicken & mozzarella fried in a crispy egg roll. Topped with diced celery. Served with ranch
Prime Burger$10.50
8oz prime beef patty dressed with cheddar, lettuce, tomato & onion
Boneless Rec Wings$11.50
Fried wings tossed in choice of sauce: On fire!, Sweet n Spicy Sriracha, Buffalo, Hot Honey, Garlic Parm, Honey Bourbon BBQ, Teriyaki, Rec Rub, or Jamaican Jerk Rub. Served with celery & ranch or blue cheese
Mac Me Feel Gouda Burger$13.75
8oz prime beef patty topped with mac, gouda cheese & our not so secret sauce
Pretzel Bites$10.50
Soft baked pretzel bites served with warm beer cheese dip
Porky's Totchos$13.50
Mountain of crispy seasoned tots smothered in queso & topped with pulled pork, bacon & green onions. Drizzled with honey bourbon bbq & ranch
Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering

Location

336 Pearl St

New Albany IN

Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
