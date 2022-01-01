Go
Reception image

Reception

Closed today

review star

No reviews yet

28 Old Falls St.

Niagara Falls, NY 14303

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Location

28 Old Falls St., Niagara Falls NY 14303

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Savor

No reviews yet

Savor, Niagara Falls Culinary Institute’s (NFCI) upscale dining restaurant, provides a real-world hands-on learning experience for students enrolled in the Culinary Arts, Pastry Arts and Hospitality programs. Savor features an open kitchen where student chefs are on “display” to showcase their talents to the guests. Savor is open to the public and offers a prix fixe lunch and dinner menu.
Students work in rotation throughout Savor, including the wood-stone oven, serving fine dining cuisine. The goal is to expose students to classically prepared cuisine, presented in today’s modern style, with an emphasis on using high quality ingredients, all in a state-of-the-art kitchen.

Ashker's Fresh Market & Cafe - Niagara 1

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Torrent

No reviews yet

We are committed to bringing life back to Downtown Niagara Falls! Come in and enjoy our from scratch kitchen plates, hand-crafted cocktails, and ever changing seasonal selections. As the seasons change, so does our menu. We do this to offer the finest of flavor profiles. Torrent is a place for friends to gather and new relationships to be made!

La Pâtisserie

No reviews yet

French-inspired pastry shop featuring fresh-made pastries, breakfast treats and desserts created by Niagara Falls Culinary Institute (NFCI) pastry chefs and students. Specialty coffee drinks and tea also available.

Reception

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston