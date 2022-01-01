Rec Hall(OLD)
Drinks to Endure COVID-19!
800 S Duchesne St
Popular Items
Location
800 S Duchesne St
St. Charles MO
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|5:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|5:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Nearby restaurants
Rec Hall - St. Charles
Drinks & Recreation
Leo's Pub & Grill
Come in and enjoy!
TANGO Argentina Food
Since 2000, TANGO Argentina Food has been bringing you the best authentic Argentine cuisine to the Greater St. Louis area, using traditional family recipes. We strive on giving you a genuine Argentinean flavor, using dough and spices straight from our country. Our empanadas are always fresh and hot — made to order!
Loaded Elevated Nachos
Elevated Nachos