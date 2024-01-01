Recharge Pub & Grub - 651 W South Jordan Parkway
Closed today
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Location
651 W South Jordan Parkway, South Jordan UT 84095
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Barbacoa- South Jordan - 10662 South River Front Parkway
No Reviews
10662 South River Front Parkway South Jordan, UT 84095
View restaurant
Tsunami Restaurant and Sushi Bar - River Park
4.5 • 2,049
10722 S River Front Pkwy South Jordan, UT 84095
View restaurant
Market Street Grill- South Jordan -
No Reviews
10702 South River Front Parkway South Jordan, UT 84095
View restaurant
SAFFRON VALLEY SOUTH JORDAN - 1098 W SOUTH JORDAN PKWY
No Reviews
1098 W South Jordan Pkwy, Unit 102 South Jordan, UT 84095
View restaurant