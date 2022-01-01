Record Street Brewing

Playfield '76

**21 & Over**

Playfield 76 is an Arcade-Bar and Restaurant in Downtown Reno slinging craft cocktails and a 16-tap tower, focusing on microbreweries. We feature 30-35 arcade games at any given time with a mix of classics such as Ms. Pacman, carnival style games like Skee Ball and some of top-rated pinball machines like Medieval Madness. We are located in Downtown Reno on the cross section of 2nd Street & Arlington Avenue. The neighborhood is extremely walkable but we also offer a parking validation of up to 2 hours in partnership with the adjacent Text-2-Park parking lot. Our kitchen is open nightly until 12:00 AM and the menu focuses on elevated share plates and homemade pizza.

