RED HOOK TAVERN

329 Van Brunt Street

Popular Items

Dry Aged Cheese Burger$28.00
American cheese, white onion, frites
8 oz Burger dry aged for 45 days, sprinkled with s & p
Hilldale American cheese (Pasteurized)
Butter Bun with sesame seeds
Served with 3 frites & white onion on the bottom of the bun
Pickles: Pickle Guys half sour pickles, brined for two weeks to create the perfect half sour
ALLERGIES: seeds, allium, gluten
Ketchup
Location

Brooklyn NY

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
South Brooklyn Buying Club

No reviews yet

Our mission is to bring locally sourced, high quality food to South Brooklyn at a discount, using the power of group buying.

Grindhaus

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

San Pedro Inn

No reviews yet

Mexico City street food

The Good Fork

No reviews yet

The Good Fork Restaurant and bar serves eclectic seasonal New American food in a warm and cozy setting in Red Hook, Brooklyn.

