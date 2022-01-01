Go
RED

RED goes beyond traditional Japanese cuisine with avant-garde rolls and contemporary dishes.

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

316 W Washington Ave • $$$

Avg 4.9 (2610 reviews)

Popular Items

Shrimp Tempura Roll$10.00
Avocado, sweet aioli, unagi sauce.
Extra Side Of Ginger$0.50
Avocado Roll$7.00
California$9.00
Crab stick, cucumber, avocado.
Spicy Godzilla$14.00
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese,
spicy aioli. Topped with tempura crunch,
masago*, unagi sauce.
*Alaskan$10.00
Salmon, avocado.
Miso Soup$4.00
Shiro-miso, wakame, scallions.
*Crunchy Tuna$15.00
Spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber, jalapeño. Topped with tempura crunch, wasabi aioli, tobiko.
*Spicy Tuna$11.00
Spicy tuna, avocado.
Vegetable Tempura Roll$9.00
Sweet potato, carrot, avocado, sweet aioli,
unagi sauce.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
Romantic
LGBTQ-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Contactless Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

316 W Washington Ave

Madison WI

Sunday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

RED

