Red 8 Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!
910 Highland Colony Pkwy
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
910 Highland Colony Pkwy
Ridgeland MS
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Nearby restaurants
Super Shakes of Township Ridgeland
Come in and enjoy!
Majestic Kitchen
Make Life Majestic!
Basil's - Ridgeland
Come in and enjoy!
Local 463
Come in and enjoy!