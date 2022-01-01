Go
Toast

Red 8 Kitchen

Come in and enjoy!

910 Highland Colony Pkwy

Avg 4.8 (23 reviews)

Popular Items

T5. Pad Thai$13.00
red pepper, onion, bean sprouts, dry radish, dry bean curd
T6. Singapore Street Noodles$13.00
Chinese cabbage, red pepper, onion, celery, carrot
C14. General Tso's Chicken$16.00
red pepper, green pepper, spicy chili in general Tso's sauce
A5. Pork Egg Rolls$5.00
(2 pc) hand-rolled w. veggies, sweet and sour mustard sauce
A3. Hand-Folded Crab wontons$9.00
(6 Pc) creamy crab filling, bell pepper, green onion, sweet sour sauce
C25. Fried Rice Chinese Style.$13.00
red pepper, onion, egg
C2. Kung Pao Chicken$16.00
zucchini, red pepper, green pepper, sweet beans, water chestnuts w. spicy Sichuan chili sauce
T8. Lo Mein noodles$13.00
Chinese cabbage, onion, red pepper, green onion, celery, carrot
C1. Sesame Chicken$16.00
broccoli, asparagus w. sesame sauce
A4. Vegetable Spring Rolls$6.50
(3 pcs) crispy rolls w. julienned veggies, sweet chili dipping sauce
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Online Ordering

Location

910 Highland Colony Pkwy

Ridgeland MS

Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Super Shakes of Township Ridgeland

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Majestic Kitchen

No reviews yet

Make Life Majestic!

Basil's - Ridgeland

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Local 463

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston