Red Apron Union Market

1309 5th St. NE, Union Market

Popular Items

San Pellegrino$2.00
Meatball$13.50
Pork meatball, Salsa Verde, Grana Padano, Toasted Baguette
Red Apron Original$13.00
2 Patties, Island Sauce, American Cheese, Iceberg, Red Onion, House Pickles, Challah Bun
Zapp's Chips$2.00
Roast Turkey$15.00
Fontina, Iceberg, Garlic Aioli, Marinated Peppers, Hoagie Roll
Italian$14.50
4 Red Apron Meats, Aged Provolone, Herb Vinaigrette, Pickled Peppers, Iceberg, Onion, Baguette
Roast Beef$13.00
Herb Roast Beef, Fresh Mozzarella, Iceberg, Giardiniera, Sub Roll
Beef Fat Fries$5.00
Garlic Confit, Rosemary
Soda$2.00
Location

1309 5th St. NE, Union Market

Washington DC

Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
