Red Bank restaurants you'll love

Toast
  • /
  • Red Bank

Red Bank's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Hummus
Mediterranean
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Steakhouses
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Greek
Must-try Red Bank restaurants

Neapoli Italian Kitchen

 

Neapoli Italian Kitchen

10 Wallace Street, Red Bank

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Francese$28.00
Chicken Parmigiana$27.00
Penne Ala Vodka$21.00
Char Steak - Redbank

SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Char Steak - Redbank

33 Broad St, Red Bank

Avg 4.3 (3708 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail$4.95
(each) cocktail sauce
Filet Mignon (8 oz) Petite$43.95
Tenderloin - Lean, Tender. (8 oz) petite cut.
The Char Broiler$15.95
(12oz)100% certified angus beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche bun
Antoinette Boulangerie

 

Antoinette Boulangerie

32 Monmouth Street, Red Bank

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Creme Brulee$3.00
*Gluten Free
Eclair$3.00
Available in Coffee, Chocolate or Vanilla
French Macarons$2.50
Flavors Change Daily
Claudie's Chicken

 

Claudie's Chicken

417 NJ-35, Red Bank / Middletown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Regular Mozzarella Sticks$7.14
3 Piece Boneless Wings$5.73
Single Fries$4.10
B2 Bistro + Bar

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • TAPAS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

B2 Bistro + Bar

141 Shrewsbury Avenue, Red Bank

Avg 4.2 (990 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Gnocchi$24.00
brown butter/sage/black pepper/lemon/burrata
Cured Wings$16.00
sea salt/blue cheese crumble/mikes hot honey/herbs
Rally Fries$13.00
sriracha/ranch/herbs/cheese sauce
Birravino

PIZZA

Birravino

183 Riverside Ave, Red Bank

Avg 4.4 (6624 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pollo Alla Parmigiana$30.00
breaded chicken breast, tomato sauce, mozzarella, rigatoni
Bolognese$29.00
beef, veal, pork, Italian tomato, fennel, ricotta
Spicy Rigatoni$29.00
house made rigatoni, spicy vodka sauce
Dom's Cherry St Deli

 

Dom's Cherry St Deli

530 Shrewsbury Ave, Tinton Falls

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Coke$2.25
Coffee Lg$2.25
Crinkle Cut Fries$3.99
Bites by Sickles Red Bank

 

Bites by Sickles Red Bank

200 Monmouth Street, Red Bank

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Spicy Chicken Salad$13.00
11 spice pan roasted chicken breast, roasted corn, poblano peppers, crispy tortilla strips, romaine, cornbread croutons, creamy southwestern dressing
Grilled Chicken Bowl$10.00
Grilled lemon herb chicken, cilantro lime rice, tomato salsa, avocado and shredded cheddar cheese
Build Your Own Sandwich$12.00
Whether you want a classic or a sammie with the works, we can make it!
Dartcor

 

Dartcor

331 Newman Springs Road, Red Bank

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chips - Deep River Sea Salt Original$1.95
-No artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives, certified Gluten-Free; -Non-GMO Ingredients; produced in a nut-free facility.
-Deep River Snacks are cooked exclusively in sunflower oil.
Chicken Quesadilla$7.95
grilled chicken | cilantro | cheddar cheese | pico de gallo | sour cream
Soup of the Day
Mon (1/31) - Tomato Basil
Tues (2/1) - Crispy Chicken Parmesan
Wed (2/2) - Dill Lentil
Thurs (2/3) - Dill Lentil
Fri (2/4) - Chef Choice
Elli's Backyard

 

Elli's Backyard

45 Broad St, Red Bank

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Build Your Own Omelette$15.00
Your choice of meat, cheese, and additions. Served with your choice of toast, and homefries or a small house salad.
Steak Sandwhich$17.00
Sliced ribeye steak, Munster cheese, and a side of horseradish. Served with fries.
Steak Sandwhich$17.00
Sliced ribeye steak, Munster cheese, and a side of horseradish. Served with fries.
The Melting Pot

SALADS • GRILL • FONDUE

The Melting Pot

2 Bridge Avenue, Red Bank

Avg 4.4 (1402 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crispy Potstickers$11.45
Chicken, Vegetables, Teriyaki Glaze
Spinach Artichoke SM$18.00
Butterkäse, Fontina, Parmesan, Spinach,
Artichoke Hearts, Garlic Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request.
GF
(302 cal per serving)
Cheese & Chocolate for 4$60.00
Family time or a hangout with friends just got even better. Cheese and Chocolate Fondue To-Go come complete with our selection of signature dippers including fresh fruit and veggies, artisan breads and sweet treats.
KITCH Organic

SMOOTHIES

KITCH Organic

75 Leighton Ave, Red Bank

Avg 4.9 (2752 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Vegan Caesar ( V )$12.00
finely cut kale tossed with homemade focaccia croutons and K.O.’s caesar dressing.
*added Roasted Chicken in picture
Beet It Salad ( V )$12.00
market greens w/ diced cucumber topped w/ roasted beets, roasted cashews and coconut served with our lemon vinaigrette.
Bison Burger$18.00
ground bison folded w/ caramelized onions served w/ a radish cashew cream, lettuce and tomato on our KITCH Pita. Comes w/ pickles & your choice of side.
The Cheese Cave

SANDWICHES • CHEESE

The Cheese Cave

14 Monmouth St, Red Bank

Avg 4.8 (203 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Four Cheese Melt$6.95
Croque Monsieur$8.95
Muffaletta$9.95
Local Smoke BBQ

RIBS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Local Smoke BBQ

244 W Front St, Red Bank

Avg 4.3 (1231 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
St. Louis Rib Platter - Half Rack$21.75
Our First Place St. Louis Ribs are hand rubbed, slow-smoked, and finished with our BBQ Sauce. Includes cornbread and your choice of two sides. Our BBQ Meats, Rub and Sauces are Gluten-Free
Beef Brisket Platter$20.00
Slow-rendered for up to 14 hours, our Beef Brisket is served with our BBQ Sauce. Choice of chopped (includes burnt ends) or sliced. Includes cornbread and your choice of two sides. Our BBQ Meats, Rub and Sauces are Gluten-Free
Smoked Chicken Wings - Double$23.00
16 Wings - Smoked, then flash fried. Dry-rubbed or tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese dressing
Catch 19

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Catch 19

19 Broad Street, Red Bank

Avg 4.3 (1602 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Angry Pasta$31.00
Shrimp & lobster, served over linguini and tossed in our signature "sinister sauce"
Steak Tips$20.00
Blackened, served with potato and Sriracha aioli
Angry Shrimp & Lobster$27.00
Shrimp & lobster in Dom's sinister sauce served with crostini
Gabriella's Italian Steakhouse

 

Gabriella's Italian Steakhouse

447 NEW JERSEY 35, RED BANK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy Rigatoni$26.00
Spicy vodka sauce, calabrian chili, onion soubise
Millionaire's Wedge$18.00
Iceberg, maple glazed bacon, bleu cheese, crispy shallots, creamy sesame dressing
Eggplant Napoleon$16.00
Fried eggplant, pomodoro, mozzarella, ricotta
Nicholas Barrel & Roost

 

Nicholas Barrel & Roost

160 State Route 35, Red Bank

Avg 4.6 (1083 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Taliercio's Ultimate Gourmet

 

Taliercio’s Ultimate Gourmet

500 NJ-35 #7g, Red Bank

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
JOHN J
Chicken Cutlet, Imported Prosciutto, Artichoke Hearts, Hot Peppers, Burrata & Pesto
ITALIAN
Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil & Vinegar
PETER LUGER
Hot Roast Beef, Fresh Mozzarella & Peter Luger Sauce
Sally Boy's Pizza

 

Sally Boy's Pizza

One Broad Street, Red Bank

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Centrada

 

Centrada

10 West Front Street, Red Bank

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
