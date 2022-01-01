Red Bank restaurants you'll love
Red Bank's top cuisines
Must-try Red Bank restaurants
Neapoli Italian Kitchen
10 Wallace Street, Red Bank
|Popular items
|Chicken Francese
|$28.00
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$27.00
|Penne Ala Vodka
|$21.00
SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Char Steak - Redbank
33 Broad St, Red Bank
|Popular items
|Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail
|$4.95
(each) cocktail sauce
|Filet Mignon (8 oz) Petite
|$43.95
Tenderloin - Lean, Tender. (8 oz) petite cut.
|The Char Broiler
|$15.95
(12oz)100% certified angus beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche bun
Antoinette Boulangerie
32 Monmouth Street, Red Bank
|Popular items
|Creme Brulee
|$3.00
*Gluten Free
|Eclair
|$3.00
Available in Coffee, Chocolate or Vanilla
|French Macarons
|$2.50
Flavors Change Daily
Claudie's Chicken
417 NJ-35, Red Bank / Middletown
|Popular items
|Regular Mozzarella Sticks
|$7.14
|3 Piece Boneless Wings
|$5.73
|Single Fries
|$4.10
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • TAPAS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
B2 Bistro + Bar
141 Shrewsbury Avenue, Red Bank
|Popular items
|Gnocchi
|$24.00
brown butter/sage/black pepper/lemon/burrata
|Cured Wings
|$16.00
sea salt/blue cheese crumble/mikes hot honey/herbs
|Rally Fries
|$13.00
sriracha/ranch/herbs/cheese sauce
PIZZA
Birravino
183 Riverside Ave, Red Bank
|Popular items
|Pollo Alla Parmigiana
|$30.00
breaded chicken breast, tomato sauce, mozzarella, rigatoni
|Bolognese
|$29.00
beef, veal, pork, Italian tomato, fennel, ricotta
|Spicy Rigatoni
|$29.00
house made rigatoni, spicy vodka sauce
Dom's Cherry St Deli
530 Shrewsbury Ave, Tinton Falls
|Popular items
|Coke
|$2.25
|Coffee Lg
|$2.25
|Crinkle Cut Fries
|$3.99
Bites by Sickles Red Bank
200 Monmouth Street, Red Bank
|Popular items
|Spicy Chicken Salad
|$13.00
11 spice pan roasted chicken breast, roasted corn, poblano peppers, crispy tortilla strips, romaine, cornbread croutons, creamy southwestern dressing
|Grilled Chicken Bowl
|$10.00
Grilled lemon herb chicken, cilantro lime rice, tomato salsa, avocado and shredded cheddar cheese
|Build Your Own Sandwich
|$12.00
Whether you want a classic or a sammie with the works, we can make it!
Dartcor
331 Newman Springs Road, Red Bank
|Popular items
|Chips - Deep River Sea Salt Original
|$1.95
-No artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives, certified Gluten-Free; -Non-GMO Ingredients; produced in a nut-free facility.
-Deep River Snacks are cooked exclusively in sunflower oil.
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$7.95
grilled chicken | cilantro | cheddar cheese | pico de gallo | sour cream
|Soup of the Day
Mon (1/31) - Tomato Basil
Tues (2/1) - Crispy Chicken Parmesan
Wed (2/2) - Dill Lentil
Thurs (2/3) - Dill Lentil
Fri (2/4) - Chef Choice
Elli's Backyard
45 Broad St, Red Bank
|Popular items
|Build Your Own Omelette
|$15.00
Your choice of meat, cheese, and additions. Served with your choice of toast, and homefries or a small house salad.
|Steak Sandwhich
|$17.00
Sliced ribeye steak, Munster cheese, and a side of horseradish. Served with fries.
SALADS • GRILL • FONDUE
The Melting Pot
2 Bridge Avenue, Red Bank
|Popular items
|Crispy Potstickers
|$11.45
Chicken, Vegetables, Teriyaki Glaze
|Spinach Artichoke SM
|$18.00
Butterkäse, Fontina, Parmesan, Spinach,
Artichoke Hearts, Garlic Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request.
GF
(302 cal per serving)
|Cheese & Chocolate for 4
|$60.00
Family time or a hangout with friends just got even better. Cheese and Chocolate Fondue To-Go come complete with our selection of signature dippers including fresh fruit and veggies, artisan breads and sweet treats.
SMOOTHIES
KITCH Organic
75 Leighton Ave, Red Bank
|Popular items
|Vegan Caesar ( V )
|$12.00
finely cut kale tossed with homemade focaccia croutons and K.O.’s caesar dressing.
*added Roasted Chicken in picture
|Beet It Salad ( V )
|$12.00
market greens w/ diced cucumber topped w/ roasted beets, roasted cashews and coconut served with our lemon vinaigrette.
|Bison Burger
|$18.00
ground bison folded w/ caramelized onions served w/ a radish cashew cream, lettuce and tomato on our KITCH Pita. Comes w/ pickles & your choice of side.
SANDWICHES • CHEESE
The Cheese Cave
14 Monmouth St, Red Bank
|Popular items
|Four Cheese Melt
|$6.95
|Croque Monsieur
|$8.95
|Muffaletta
|$9.95
RIBS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Local Smoke BBQ
244 W Front St, Red Bank
|Popular items
|St. Louis Rib Platter - Half Rack
|$21.75
Our First Place St. Louis Ribs are hand rubbed, slow-smoked, and finished with our BBQ Sauce. Includes cornbread and your choice of two sides. Our BBQ Meats, Rub and Sauces are Gluten-Free
|Beef Brisket Platter
|$20.00
Slow-rendered for up to 14 hours, our Beef Brisket is served with our BBQ Sauce. Choice of chopped (includes burnt ends) or sliced. Includes cornbread and your choice of two sides. Our BBQ Meats, Rub and Sauces are Gluten-Free
|Smoked Chicken Wings - Double
|$23.00
16 Wings - Smoked, then flash fried. Dry-rubbed or tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese dressing
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Catch 19
19 Broad Street, Red Bank
|Popular items
|Angry Pasta
|$31.00
Shrimp & lobster, served over linguini and tossed in our signature "sinister sauce"
|Steak Tips
|$20.00
Blackened, served with potato and Sriracha aioli
|Angry Shrimp & Lobster
|$27.00
Shrimp & lobster in Dom's sinister sauce served with crostini
Gabriella's Italian Steakhouse
447 NEW JERSEY 35, RED BANK
|Popular items
|Spicy Rigatoni
|$26.00
Spicy vodka sauce, calabrian chili, onion soubise
|Millionaire's Wedge
|$18.00
Iceberg, maple glazed bacon, bleu cheese, crispy shallots, creamy sesame dressing
|Eggplant Napoleon
|$16.00
Fried eggplant, pomodoro, mozzarella, ricotta
Taliercio’s Ultimate Gourmet
500 NJ-35 #7g, Red Bank
|Popular items
|JOHN J
Chicken Cutlet, Imported Prosciutto, Artichoke Hearts, Hot Peppers, Burrata & Pesto
|ITALIAN
Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil & Vinegar
|PETER LUGER
Hot Roast Beef, Fresh Mozzarella & Peter Luger Sauce
Sally Boy's Pizza
One Broad Street, Red Bank
Centrada
10 West Front Street, Red Bank