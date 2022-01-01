Red Bank American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Red Bank
Claudie's Chicken
417 NJ-35, Red Bank / Middletown
|Popular items
|Regular Mozzarella Sticks
|$7.14
|3 Piece Boneless Wings
|$5.73
|Single Fries
|$4.10
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • TAPAS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
B2 Bistro + Bar
141 Shrewsbury Avenue, Red Bank
|Popular items
|Gnocchi
|$24.00
brown butter/sage/black pepper/lemon/burrata
|Cured Wings
|$16.00
sea salt/blue cheese crumble/mikes hot honey/herbs
|Rally Fries
|$13.00
sriracha/ranch/herbs/cheese sauce
Elli's Backyard
45 Broad St, Red Bank
|Popular items
|Build Your Own Omelette
|$15.00
Your choice of meat, cheese, and additions. Served with your choice of toast, and homefries or a small house salad.
|Steak Sandwhich
|$17.00
Sliced ribeye steak, Munster cheese, and a side of horseradish. Served with fries.
RIBS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Local Smoke BBQ
244 W Front St, Red Bank
|Popular items
|St. Louis Rib Platter - Half Rack
|$21.75
Our First Place St. Louis Ribs are hand rubbed, slow-smoked, and finished with our BBQ Sauce. Includes cornbread and your choice of two sides. Our BBQ Meats, Rub and Sauces are Gluten-Free
|Beef Brisket Platter
|$20.00
Slow-rendered for up to 14 hours, our Beef Brisket is served with our BBQ Sauce. Choice of chopped (includes burnt ends) or sliced. Includes cornbread and your choice of two sides. Our BBQ Meats, Rub and Sauces are Gluten-Free
|Smoked Chicken Wings - Double
|$23.00
16 Wings - Smoked, then flash fried. Dry-rubbed or tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese dressing
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Catch 19
19 Broad Street, Red Bank
|Popular items
|Angry Pasta
|$31.00
Shrimp & lobster, served over linguini and tossed in our signature "sinister sauce"
|Steak Tips
|$20.00
Blackened, served with potato and Sriracha aioli
|Angry Shrimp & Lobster
|$27.00
Shrimp & lobster in Dom's sinister sauce served with crostini