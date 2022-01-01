Red Bank bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Red Bank

B2 Bistro + Bar image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • TAPAS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

B2 Bistro + Bar

141 Shrewsbury Avenue, Red Bank

Avg 4.2 (990 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Gnocchi$24.00
brown butter/sage/black pepper/lemon/burrata
Cured Wings$16.00
sea salt/blue cheese crumble/mikes hot honey/herbs
Rally Fries$13.00
sriracha/ranch/herbs/cheese sauce
More about B2 Bistro + Bar
Birravino image

PIZZA

Birravino

183 Riverside Ave, Red Bank

Avg 4.4 (6624 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pollo Alla Parmigiana$30.00
breaded chicken breast, tomato sauce, mozzarella, rigatoni
Bolognese$29.00
beef, veal, pork, Italian tomato, fennel, ricotta
Spicy Rigatoni$29.00
house made rigatoni, spicy vodka sauce
More about Birravino
Catch 19 image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Catch 19

19 Broad Street, Red Bank

Avg 4.3 (1602 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Angry Pasta$31.00
Shrimp & lobster, served over linguini and tossed in our signature "sinister sauce"
Steak Tips$20.00
Blackened, served with potato and Sriracha aioli
Angry Shrimp & Lobster$27.00
Shrimp & lobster in Dom's sinister sauce served with crostini
More about Catch 19
Nicholas Barrel & Roost image

 

Nicholas Barrel & Roost

160 State Route 35, Red Bank

Avg 4.6 (1083 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Nicholas Barrel & Roost

