Red Bank bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Red Bank
More about B2 Bistro + Bar
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • TAPAS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
B2 Bistro + Bar
141 Shrewsbury Avenue, Red Bank
|Popular items
|Gnocchi
|$24.00
brown butter/sage/black pepper/lemon/burrata
|Cured Wings
|$16.00
sea salt/blue cheese crumble/mikes hot honey/herbs
|Rally Fries
|$13.00
sriracha/ranch/herbs/cheese sauce
More about Birravino
PIZZA
Birravino
183 Riverside Ave, Red Bank
|Popular items
|Pollo Alla Parmigiana
|$30.00
breaded chicken breast, tomato sauce, mozzarella, rigatoni
|Bolognese
|$29.00
beef, veal, pork, Italian tomato, fennel, ricotta
|Spicy Rigatoni
|$29.00
house made rigatoni, spicy vodka sauce
More about Catch 19
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Catch 19
19 Broad Street, Red Bank
|Popular items
|Angry Pasta
|$31.00
Shrimp & lobster, served over linguini and tossed in our signature "sinister sauce"
|Steak Tips
|$20.00
Blackened, served with potato and Sriracha aioli
|Angry Shrimp & Lobster
|$27.00
Shrimp & lobster in Dom's sinister sauce served with crostini