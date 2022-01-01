Red Bank sandwich spots you'll love

Go
Red Bank restaurants
Toast

Must-try sandwich spots in Red Bank

Dom's Cherry St Deli image

 

Dom's Cherry St Deli

530 Shrewsbury Ave, Tinton Falls

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Cutlet$7.99
Meat, Egg & Cheese$5.50
Coffee Lg$2.25
More about Dom's Cherry St Deli
Bites by Sickles Red Bank image

 

Bites by Sickles Red Bank

200 Monmouth Street, Red Bank

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Parm Grilled Cheese$10.00
Fried chicken cutlet, Sickles' Own Mozzarella and marinara sauce on sourdough bread
Breakfast Burrito$6.00
Black beans, peppers, onions, cilantro, scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese, flour tortilla & tomato salsa
Sickles Slammer$7.00
Fried egg, pork roll, Morning Potatoes, Vermont White Cheddar, brioche roll
More about Bites by Sickles Red Bank
The Cheese Cave image

SANDWICHES • CHEESE

The Cheese Cave

14 Monmouth St, Red Bank

Avg 4.8 (203 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Four Cheese Melt$6.95
Croque Monsieur$8.95
Muffaletta$9.95
More about The Cheese Cave
Taliercio’s Ultimate Gourmet image

 

Taliercio’s Ultimate Gourmet

500 NJ-35 #7g, Red Bank

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
JOHN J
Chicken Cutlet, Imported Prosciutto, Artichoke Hearts, Hot Peppers, Burrata & Pesto
ITALIAN
Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil & Vinegar
PETER LUGER
Hot Roast Beef, Fresh Mozzarella & Peter Luger Sauce
More about Taliercio’s Ultimate Gourmet

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Red Bank

Rigatoni

Grilled Chicken

Cornbread

French Fries

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Red Bank to explore

Asbury Park

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Rumson

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Long Branch

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Shrewsbury

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Holmdel

No reviews yet

Middletown

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Fair Haven

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Eatontown

Avg 3.2 (4 restaurants)

Highlands

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston