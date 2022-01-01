Red Bank sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Red Bank
More about Dom's Cherry St Deli
Dom's Cherry St Deli
530 Shrewsbury Ave, Tinton Falls
|Popular items
|Chicken Cutlet
|$7.99
|Meat, Egg & Cheese
|$5.50
|Coffee Lg
|$2.25
More about Bites by Sickles Red Bank
Bites by Sickles Red Bank
200 Monmouth Street, Red Bank
|Popular items
|Chicken Parm Grilled Cheese
|$10.00
Fried chicken cutlet, Sickles' Own Mozzarella and marinara sauce on sourdough bread
|Breakfast Burrito
|$6.00
Black beans, peppers, onions, cilantro, scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese, flour tortilla & tomato salsa
|Sickles Slammer
|$7.00
Fried egg, pork roll, Morning Potatoes, Vermont White Cheddar, brioche roll
More about The Cheese Cave
SANDWICHES • CHEESE
The Cheese Cave
14 Monmouth St, Red Bank
|Popular items
|Four Cheese Melt
|$6.95
|Croque Monsieur
|$8.95
|Muffaletta
|$9.95
More about Taliercio’s Ultimate Gourmet
Taliercio’s Ultimate Gourmet
500 NJ-35 #7g, Red Bank
|Popular items
|JOHN J
Chicken Cutlet, Imported Prosciutto, Artichoke Hearts, Hot Peppers, Burrata & Pesto
|ITALIAN
Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil & Vinegar
|PETER LUGER
Hot Roast Beef, Fresh Mozzarella & Peter Luger Sauce