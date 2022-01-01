Red Bank seafood restaurants you'll love
Must-try seafood restaurants in Red Bank
More about Claudie's Chicken
Claudie's Chicken
417 NJ-35, Red Bank / Middletown
|Popular items
|Regular Mozzarella Sticks
|$7.14
|3 Piece Boneless Wings
|$5.73
|Single Fries
|$4.10
More about Catch 19
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Catch 19
19 Broad Street, Red Bank
|Popular items
|Angry Pasta
|$31.00
Shrimp & lobster, served over linguini and tossed in our signature "sinister sauce"
|Steak Tips
|$20.00
Blackened, served with potato and Sriracha aioli
|Angry Shrimp & Lobster
|$27.00
Shrimp & lobster in Dom's sinister sauce served with crostini