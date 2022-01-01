Brisket in Red Bank
Bites by Sickles Red Bank
200 Monmouth Street, Red Bank
|Brisket Sandwich
|$12.00
Pimento Cheese, Shaved Red Onion, Beefsteak Tomato, Country White Bread
Local Smoke BBQ
244 W Front St, Red Bank
|Chopped Beef Brisket (pt)
|$24.00
Each pint serves 3-4 guests. Gluten-Free
|Beef Brisket Platter
|$20.00
Slow-rendered for up to 14 hours, our Beef Brisket is served with our BBQ Sauce. Choice of chopped (includes burnt ends) or sliced. Includes cornbread and your choice of two sides. Our BBQ Meats, Rub and Sauces are Gluten-Free
|Beef Brisket Sandwich
|$12.50
Slow-Smoked Beef Brisket piled and topped with our BBQ sauce. Choice of chopped (includes burnt ends) or sliced. Served with potato chips