Brisket in Red Bank

Red Bank restaurants
Red Bank restaurants that serve brisket

Item pic

 

Bites by Sickles Red Bank

200 Monmouth Street, Red Bank

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Brisket Sandwich$12.00
Pimento Cheese, Shaved Red Onion, Beefsteak Tomato, Country White Bread
More about Bites by Sickles Red Bank
Item pic

RIBS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Local Smoke BBQ

244 W Front St, Red Bank

Avg 4.3 (1231 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chopped Beef Brisket (pt)$24.00
Each pint serves 3-4 guests. Gluten-Free
Beef Brisket Platter$20.00
Slow-rendered for up to 14 hours, our Beef Brisket is served with our BBQ Sauce. Choice of chopped (includes burnt ends) or sliced. Includes cornbread and your choice of two sides. Our BBQ Meats, Rub and Sauces are Gluten-Free
Beef Brisket Sandwich$12.50
Slow-Smoked Beef Brisket piled and topped with our BBQ sauce. Choice of chopped (includes burnt ends) or sliced. Served with potato chips
More about Local Smoke BBQ

