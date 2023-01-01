Buffalo chicken salad in Red Bank
Red Bank restaurants that serve buffalo chicken salad
More about Dartcor - River Cafe
Dartcor - River Cafe
331 Newman Springs Road, Red Bank
|Buffalo Chicken Salad Wrap
|$7.95
Buffalo Chicken Salad, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Blue Cheese Dressing, Whole Wheat Wrap.
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$8.95
Crispy Buffalo Chicken, Tomato, Banana Peppers, Shredded Carrot, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Tortilla Strips, Romaine, Blue Cheese Dressing
More about Cluck U - Red Bank - 50 Water Street
Cluck U - Red Bank - 50 Water Street
50 Water Street, Red Bank
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$13.99
Lettuce, tomato, red onions & pepperoncini, green & red peppers, choice of dressing & grilled or crispy chicken