Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken salad in Red Bank

Go
Red Bank restaurants
Toast

Red Bank restaurants that serve buffalo chicken salad

Item pic

 

Dartcor - River Cafe

331 Newman Springs Road, Red Bank

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad Wrap$7.95
Buffalo Chicken Salad, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Blue Cheese Dressing, Whole Wheat Wrap.
Buffalo Chicken Salad$8.95
Crispy Buffalo Chicken, Tomato, Banana Peppers, Shredded Carrot, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Tortilla Strips, Romaine, Blue Cheese Dressing
Buffalo Chicken Salad Wrap$7.95
Buffalo Chicken Salad, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Blue Cheese Dressing, Whole Wheat Wrap.
More about Dartcor - River Cafe
Item pic

 

Cluck U - Red Bank - 50 Water Street

50 Water Street, Red Bank

No reviews yet
Buffalo Chicken Salad$13.99
Lettuce, tomato, red onions & pepperoncini, green & red peppers, choice of dressing & grilled or crispy chicken
More about Cluck U - Red Bank - 50 Water Street

Browse other tasty dishes in Red Bank

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Chocolate Cake

Burritos

Macaroni Salad

Chicken Salad

Sashimi

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Croissants

Map

More near Red Bank to explore

Asbury Park

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Long Branch

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Rumson

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Shrewsbury

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Eatontown

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Middletown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Holmdel

No reviews yet

Fair Haven

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Highlands

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2149 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (639 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (65 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (653 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (859 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (911 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (158 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (665 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston