Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken sandwiches in Red Bank

Go
Red Bank restaurants
Toast

Red Bank restaurants that serve buffalo chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

Dartcor - River Cafe

331 Newman Springs Road, Red Bank

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$8.95
Fried Chicken Thigh, Celery Root & Apple Slaw, Blue Cheese, Home Made Buffalo Sauce Brioche.
More about Dartcor - River Cafe
Item pic

RIBS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Local Smoke BBQ - Red Bank

244 W Front St, Red Bank

Avg 4.3 (1231 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Pulled Chicken Sandwich$10.75
Our Pulled Chicken topped with Buffalo Sauce and our Blue Cheese Slaw. Served with potato chips
Buffalo Pulled Chicken Sandwich Combo$17.00
Our Pulled Chicken topped with Buffalo Sauce and our Blue Cheese Slaw. Served with 1 side and 1 drink
More about Local Smoke BBQ - Red Bank

Browse other tasty dishes in Red Bank

Mac And Cheese

Egg Sandwiches

Shrimp Wraps

Omelettes

Pastrami Reuben

Avocado Toast

Chocolate Cake

Spaghetti

Map

More near Red Bank to explore

Asbury Park

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Rumson

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Long Branch

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Shrewsbury

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Middletown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Holmdel

No reviews yet

Fair Haven

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Highlands

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Eatontown

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1973 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (578 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (592 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (789 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (206 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (841 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (133 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (598 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston