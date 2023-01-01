Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken wraps in Red Bank

Red Bank restaurants
Red Bank restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps

Dom's Cherry St Deli image

 

Dom's Cherry St Deli

530 Shrewsbury Ave, Tinton Falls

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken wrap$9.99
Fried Buffalo Chicken w/ Pepper Jack, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Buffalo Sauce + Blue Cheese Dressing
More about Dom's Cherry St Deli
Dartcor - River Cafe

331 Newman Springs Road, Red Bank

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad Wrap$7.95
Buffalo Chicken Salad, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Blue Cheese Dressing, Whole Wheat Wrap.
More about Dartcor - River Cafe

