Buffalo chicken wraps in Red Bank
Red Bank restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps
More about Dom's Cherry St Deli
Dom's Cherry St Deli
530 Shrewsbury Ave, Tinton Falls
|Buffalo Chicken wrap
|$9.99
Fried Buffalo Chicken w/ Pepper Jack, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Buffalo Sauce + Blue Cheese Dressing
More about Dartcor - River Cafe
Dartcor - River Cafe
331 Newman Springs Road, Red Bank
|Buffalo Chicken Salad Wrap
|$7.95
Buffalo Chicken Salad, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Blue Cheese Dressing, Whole Wheat Wrap.
|Buffalo Chicken Salad Wrap
|$7.95
Buffalo Chicken Salad, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Blue Cheese Dressing, Whole Wheat Wrap.