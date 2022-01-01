Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo wings in Red Bank

Red Bank restaurants
Red Bank restaurants that serve buffalo wings

Item pic

 

Claudie's Chicken

417 NJ-35, Red Bank / Middletown

No reviews yet
Takeout
9 Piece Buffalo Wings$11.24
18 Piece Buffalo Wings$22.70
6 Piece Buffalo Wings$8.38
More about Claudie's Chicken
Taliercio’s Ultimate Gourmet image

 

Taliercio’s Ultimate Gourmet

500 NJ-35 #7g, Red Bank

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Wings$9.99
$9.99lb. (approx. 10pcs)
More about Taliercio’s Ultimate Gourmet

