Cake in Red Bank

Red Bank restaurants
Toast

Red Bank restaurants that serve cake

Char Steak - Redbank image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Char Steak - Redbank

33 Broad St, Red Bank

Avg 4.3 (3708 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cake Appetizer$27.95
fire roasted corn, beurre blanc, spicy aioli
More about Char Steak - Redbank
Item pic

 

Antoinette Boulangerie

32 Monmouth Street, Red Bank

Avg 4.8 (837 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carrot Loaf Cake$8.00
More about Antoinette Boulangerie
Item pic

 

Dartcor

331 Newman Springs Road, Red Bank

No reviews yet
Takeout
Milk Bar- Birthday Truffle Crumb Cake$3.25
More about Dartcor
Elli's Backyard image

 

Elli's Backyard

45 Broad St, Red Bank

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cannoli Cake$8.00
More about Elli's Backyard
22627d9f-f1ed-4229-9a9e-31128c885e17 image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Catch 19

19 Broad Street, Red Bank

Avg 4.3 (1602 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
King Crab & Jumbo Lump Crab Cake$23.00
with Beurre Blanc, sun-dried tomato, and arugula
More about Catch 19
Gabriella's Italian Steakhouse image

 

Gabriella's Italian Steakhouse

447 NEW JERSEY 35, RED BANK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Carrot Cake$14.00
Crab Cake$24.00
Jumbo lump crab, calabrian aioli, charred tomato, arugula
More about Gabriella's Italian Steakhouse

