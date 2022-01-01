Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carrot cake in Red Bank

Go
Red Bank restaurants
Toast

Red Bank restaurants that serve carrot cake

Item pic

 

Antoinette Boulangerie

32 Monmouth Street, Red Bank

Avg 4.8 (837 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carrot Loaf Cake$8.00
More about Antoinette Boulangerie
Gabriella's Italian Steakhouse image

 

Gabriella's Italian Steakhouse

447 NEW JERSEY 35, RED BANK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Carrot Cake$14.00
More about Gabriella's Italian Steakhouse

Browse other tasty dishes in Red Bank

Margherita Pizza

Rice Pudding

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Omelettes

Ravioli

Turkey Burgers

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Egg Salad Sandwiches

Map

More near Red Bank to explore

Asbury Park

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Rumson

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Long Branch

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Shrewsbury

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Middletown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Holmdel

No reviews yet

Fair Haven

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Eatontown

Avg 3.2 (4 restaurants)

Highlands

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1563 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (507 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston