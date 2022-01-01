Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Red Bank

Red Bank restaurants
Toast

Red Bank restaurants that serve chicken salad

Claudie's Chicken image

 

Claudie's Chicken

417 NJ-35, Red Bank / Middletown

No reviews yet
Takeout
1/2 lb Chicken Salad$4.84
More about Claudie's Chicken
Dom's Cherry St Deli image

 

Dom's Cherry St Deli

530 Shrewsbury Ave, Tinton Falls

No reviews yet
Takeout
11. Roast Chicken Salad$7.99
Chicken Salad Melt$8.49
1/2 lb. Chicken Salad$5.99
More about Dom's Cherry St Deli
Spicy Chicken Salad image

 

Bites by Sickles Red Bank

200 Monmouth Street, Red Bank

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Chicken Salad$13.00
11 spice pan roasted chicken breast, roasted corn, poblano peppers, crispy tortilla strips, romaine, cornbread croutons, creamy southwestern dressing
More about Bites by Sickles Red Bank
Item pic

 

Dartcor

331 Newman Springs Road, Red Bank

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cajun Chicken Caesar Salad$7.95
Crisp Romaine Lettuce | Cajun Grilled Chicken | Parmesan Cheese | Croutons | Caesar Dressing
Crispy Chicken Salad$7.95
Spring mix, Shredded Cheddar, Carrot, Grape Tomato, Tortilla Strips, Honey Mustard Dressing
More about Dartcor
Item pic

RIBS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Local Smoke BBQ

244 W Front St, Red Bank

Avg 4.3 (1231 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Salad$13.50
Our fried chicken fingers served on a bed of mixed greens with cheddar cheese, grape tomatoes, cucumbers and red onions. Served with cornbread
More about Local Smoke BBQ

