Chicken salad in Red Bank
Red Bank restaurants that serve chicken salad
Claudie's Chicken
417 NJ-35, Red Bank / Middletown
|1/2 lb Chicken Salad
|$4.84
Dom's Cherry St Deli
530 Shrewsbury Ave, Tinton Falls
|11. Roast Chicken Salad
|$7.99
|Chicken Salad Melt
|$8.49
|1/2 lb. Chicken Salad
|$5.99
Bites by Sickles Red Bank
200 Monmouth Street, Red Bank
|Spicy Chicken Salad
|$13.00
11 spice pan roasted chicken breast, roasted corn, poblano peppers, crispy tortilla strips, romaine, cornbread croutons, creamy southwestern dressing
Dartcor
331 Newman Springs Road, Red Bank
|Cajun Chicken Caesar Salad
|$7.95
Crisp Romaine Lettuce | Cajun Grilled Chicken | Parmesan Cheese | Croutons | Caesar Dressing
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$7.95
Spring mix, Shredded Cheddar, Carrot, Grape Tomato, Tortilla Strips, Honey Mustard Dressing
RIBS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Local Smoke BBQ
244 W Front St, Red Bank
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$13.50
Our fried chicken fingers served on a bed of mixed greens with cheddar cheese, grape tomatoes, cucumbers and red onions. Served with cornbread