Chicken salad sandwiches in
Red Bank
/
Red Bank
/
Chicken Salad Sandwiches
Red Bank restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches
Claudie's Chicken
417 NJ-35, Red Bank / Middletown
No reviews yet
Chicken Salad Wrap
$9.89
More about Claudie's Chicken
Dom's Cherry St Deli
530 Shrewsbury Ave, Tinton Falls
No reviews yet
Y. Chicken Salad, Jalapenos, Springs mix, tomato in a plain wrap
$8.50
More about Dom's Cherry St Deli
