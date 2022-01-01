Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad sandwiches in Red Bank

Red Bank restaurants
Toast

Red Bank restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches

Claudie's Chicken image

 

Claudie's Chicken

417 NJ-35, Red Bank / Middletown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Wrap$9.89
More about Claudie's Chicken
Dom's Cherry St Deli image

 

Dom's Cherry St Deli

530 Shrewsbury Ave, Tinton Falls

No reviews yet
Takeout
Y. Chicken Salad, Jalapenos, Springs mix, tomato in a plain wrap$8.50
More about Dom's Cherry St Deli

