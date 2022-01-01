Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Red Bank

Go
Red Bank restaurants
Toast

Red Bank restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Claudie's Chicken image

 

Claudie's Chicken

417 NJ-35, Red Bank / Middletown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$9.89
More about Claudie's Chicken
Item pic

 

Bites by Sickles Red Bank

200 Monmouth Street, Red Bank

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hot Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Fried chicken, Cayenne pepper sauce, hot honey, bread and butter pickles, brioche
Crispy Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Creole Veg Slaw, aji amarillo mayo, bread and butter pickles, pretzel bun
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich$10.50
Grilled chicken, grilled zucchini, sun-dried tomato spread, aged provolone, arugula, ciabatta roll
More about Bites by Sickles Red Bank
Item pic

 

Dartcor

331 Newman Springs Road, Red Bank

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$7.95
Fried Chicken, Pickles, Chipotle Mayo, Brioche Bun
Cajun Chicken Sandwich$7.95
Cajun Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Pepperjack Cheese
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$7.95
Chicken Cutlet, Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella, Sub Roll
More about Dartcor
Blackened Chicken Sandwich image

SMOOTHIES

KITCH Organic

75 Leighton Ave, Red Bank

Avg 4.9 (2752 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Blackened Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Blackened chicken breast served w/ a key lime aioli, bread & butter pickles and salad greens. Served on our pita.
*choice of side
More about KITCH Organic
Item pic

RIBS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Local Smoke BBQ

244 W Front St, Red Bank

Avg 4.3 (1231 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pulled Chicken Sandwich Combo$15.75
Our marinated whole chicken slow-smoked, pulled and tossed in our BBQ Sauce. Served with 1 side and 1 drink
Buffalo Pulled Chicken Sandwich$10.50
Our Pulled Chicken topped with Buffalo Sauce and our Blue Cheese Slaw. Served with potato chips
Buffalo Pulled Chicken Sandwich Combo$16.75
Our Pulled Chicken topped with Buffalo Sauce and our Blue Cheese Slaw. Served with 1 side and 1 drink
More about Local Smoke BBQ
Gabriella's Italian Steakhouse image

 

Gabriella's Italian Steakhouse

447 NEW JERSEY 35, RED BANK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Brusco Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Grilled chicken, fresh jersey tomato, fire roasted red peppers, arugula, mozzarella, pesto, aged balsamic
Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Fresh Jersey tomato, cabbage slaw, bread and butter pickles, Calabrian chili aioli
More about Gabriella's Italian Steakhouse
Restaurant banner

 

Prep Coffee Red Bank

95 Broad st, Red Bank

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Roasted Chicken Sandwich$14.00
chicken + provolone cheese + tomato + avocado + red peppers + spicy aioli + multigrain bread
More about Prep Coffee Red Bank

Browse other tasty dishes in Red Bank

Sliders

Chicken Parmesan

Calamari

Rice Pudding

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Garden Salad

Margherita Pizza

Mozzarella Sticks

Map

More near Red Bank to explore

Asbury Park

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Rumson

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Long Branch

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Shrewsbury

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Middletown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Holmdel

No reviews yet

Fair Haven

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Eatontown

Avg 3.2 (4 restaurants)

Highlands

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1563 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (507 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston