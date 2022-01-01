Chicken sandwiches in Red Bank
Red Bank restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Bites by Sickles Red Bank
Bites by Sickles Red Bank
200 Monmouth Street, Red Bank
|Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Fried chicken, Cayenne pepper sauce, hot honey, bread and butter pickles, brioche
|Crispy Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Creole Veg Slaw, aji amarillo mayo, bread and butter pickles, pretzel bun
|Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich
|$10.50
Grilled chicken, grilled zucchini, sun-dried tomato spread, aged provolone, arugula, ciabatta roll
More about Dartcor
Dartcor
331 Newman Springs Road, Red Bank
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$7.95
Fried Chicken, Pickles, Chipotle Mayo, Brioche Bun
|Cajun Chicken Sandwich
|$7.95
Cajun Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Pepperjack Cheese
|Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
|$7.95
Chicken Cutlet, Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella, Sub Roll
More about KITCH Organic
SMOOTHIES
KITCH Organic
75 Leighton Ave, Red Bank
|Blackened Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
Blackened chicken breast served w/ a key lime aioli, bread & butter pickles and salad greens. Served on our pita.
*choice of side
More about Local Smoke BBQ
RIBS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Local Smoke BBQ
244 W Front St, Red Bank
|Pulled Chicken Sandwich Combo
|$15.75
Our marinated whole chicken slow-smoked, pulled and tossed in our BBQ Sauce. Served with 1 side and 1 drink
|Buffalo Pulled Chicken Sandwich
|$10.50
Our Pulled Chicken topped with Buffalo Sauce and our Blue Cheese Slaw. Served with potato chips
|Buffalo Pulled Chicken Sandwich Combo
|$16.75
Our Pulled Chicken topped with Buffalo Sauce and our Blue Cheese Slaw. Served with 1 side and 1 drink
More about Gabriella's Italian Steakhouse
Gabriella's Italian Steakhouse
447 NEW JERSEY 35, RED BANK
|Brusco Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Grilled chicken, fresh jersey tomato, fire roasted red peppers, arugula, mozzarella, pesto, aged balsamic
|Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Fresh Jersey tomato, cabbage slaw, bread and butter pickles, Calabrian chili aioli