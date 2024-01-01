Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate bars in Red Bank

Go
Red Bank restaurants
Toast

Red Bank restaurants that serve chocolate bars

Item pic

 

Dartcor - River Cafe

331 Newman Springs Road, Red Bank

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate chip oat bar$2.95
More about Dartcor - River Cafe
Item pic

SMOOTHIES

KITCH Organic

75 Leighton Ave, Red Bank

Avg 4.9 (2752 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chewy Coconut Bar w/ Chocolate Drizzle$7.00
*contains eggs
More about KITCH Organic

Browse other tasty dishes in Red Bank

Shrimp Tacos

Salmon

Eggplant Parm

Cobb Salad

Avocado Salad

Chipotle Chicken

French Fries

Chicken Noodles

Map

More near Red Bank to explore

Asbury Park

Avg 4.3 (49 restaurants)

Long Branch

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Rumson

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Holmdel

No reviews yet

Highlands

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Shrewsbury

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Eatontown

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Fair Haven

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Middletown

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2594 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (791 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (76 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (742 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (972 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (285 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1066 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (215 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (796 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston