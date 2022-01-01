Crispy chicken in Red Bank
Red Bank restaurants that serve crispy chicken
Bites by Sickles Red Bank
200 Monmouth Street, Red Bank
|Crispy Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Creole Veg Slaw, aji amarillo mayo, bread and butter pickles, pretzel bun
Dartcor
331 Newman Springs Road, Red Bank
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$7.95
Spring mix, Shredded Cheddar, Carrot, Grape Tomato, Tortilla Strips, Honey Mustard Dressing
SALADS • GRILL • FONDUE
The Melting Pot
2 Bridge Avenue, Red Bank
|Crispy Chicken Premium
|$5.99
RIBS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Local Smoke BBQ
244 W Front St, Red Bank
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$13.50
Our fried chicken fingers served on a bed of mixed greens with cheddar cheese, grape tomatoes, cucumbers and red onions. Served with cornbread