Curry in Red Bank

Red Bank restaurants
Red Bank restaurants that serve curry

Bites by Sickles Red Bank

200 Monmouth Street, Red Bank

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Garbanzo Curry$16.00
Chickpeas, winter vegetables, madras curry, cilantro rice
Dartcor - River Cafe

331 Newman Springs Road, Red Bank

No reviews yet
Takeout
Curry Cauliflower$8.95
Cauliflower, Chickpeas, Peas, Potato. Served With Rice
Curried Chicken Salad$8.95
Curried Chicken Salad (Madras Curry, Turmeric, Garam Masala, Honey, Raisins, Onion, Mayo, Sour Cream), Romaine, Tomato, Whole Wheat.
Curry Chickpeas w/ Lacinato Kale$8.95
Chickpeas, Lacinato Kale, Onion, Tomato, Basil, Cilantro. Served w/ Basmati Rice
