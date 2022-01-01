Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Egg salad sandwiches in
Red Bank
/
Red Bank
/
Egg Salad Sandwiches
Red Bank restaurants that serve egg salad sandwiches
Dom's Cherry St Deli
530 Shrewsbury Ave, Tinton Falls
No reviews yet
1/2 lb egg salad
$4.50
12. Egg Salad & Bacon
$6.99
More about Dom's Cherry St Deli
Dartcor
331 Newman Springs Road, Red Bank
No reviews yet
Egg Salad Sandwich
$7.95
Egg Salad, Bacon, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato
More about Dartcor
