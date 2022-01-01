Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg salad sandwiches in Red Bank

Go
Red Bank restaurants
Toast

Red Bank restaurants that serve egg salad sandwiches

Dom's Cherry St Deli image

 

Dom's Cherry St Deli

530 Shrewsbury Ave, Tinton Falls

No reviews yet
Takeout
1/2 lb egg salad$4.50
12. Egg Salad & Bacon$6.99
More about Dom's Cherry St Deli
Item pic

 

Dartcor

331 Newman Springs Road, Red Bank

No reviews yet
Takeout
Egg Salad Sandwich$7.95
Egg Salad, Bacon, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato
More about Dartcor

Browse other tasty dishes in Red Bank

Calamari

Mozzarella Sticks

Crispy Chicken

Rice Pudding

Waffles

Reuben

Mac And Cheese

Pork Chops

Map

More near Red Bank to explore

Asbury Park

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Rumson

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Long Branch

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Shrewsbury

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Middletown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Holmdel

No reviews yet

Fair Haven

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Eatontown

Avg 3.2 (4 restaurants)

Highlands

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1563 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (507 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston