Fried chicken sandwiches in Red Bank
Red Bank restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
More about Bites by Sickles Red Bank
Bites by Sickles Red Bank
200 Monmouth Street, Red Bank
|Crispy Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Creole Veg Slaw, aji amarillo mayo, bread and butter pickles, pretzel bun
More about Dartcor
Dartcor
331 Newman Springs Road, Red Bank
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$7.95
Fried Chicken, Pickles, Chipotle Mayo, Brioche Bun
More about Local Smoke BBQ
RIBS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Local Smoke BBQ
244 W Front St, Red Bank
|Country Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Hand-breaded and perfectly fried boneless chicken thigh topped with hot honey and house-made quick pickles on a brioche bun. Served with potato chips