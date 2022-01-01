Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken sandwiches in Red Bank

Red Bank restaurants
Toast

Red Bank restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

73b24951-0a6d-44c8-be76-3de60bb50f00 image

 

Bites by Sickles Red Bank

200 Monmouth Street, Red Bank

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Creole Veg Slaw, aji amarillo mayo, bread and butter pickles, pretzel bun
More about Bites by Sickles Red Bank
Item pic

 

Dartcor

331 Newman Springs Road, Red Bank

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$7.95
Fried Chicken, Pickles, Chipotle Mayo, Brioche Bun
More about Dartcor
Item pic

RIBS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Local Smoke BBQ

244 W Front St, Red Bank

Avg 4.3 (1231 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Country Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Hand-breaded and perfectly fried boneless chicken thigh topped with hot honey and house-made quick pickles on a brioche bun. Served with potato chips
More about Local Smoke BBQ
Gabriella's Italian Steakhouse image

 

Gabriella's Italian Steakhouse

447 NEW JERSEY 35, RED BANK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Fresh Jersey tomato, cabbage slaw, bread and butter pickles, Calabrian chili aioli
More about Gabriella's Italian Steakhouse

