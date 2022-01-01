Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fritters in Red Bank

Go
Red Bank restaurants
Toast

Red Bank restaurants that serve fritters

Claudie's Chicken image

 

Claudie's Chicken

417 NJ-35, Red Bank / Middletown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Jumbo Corn Fritters$9.73
More about Claudie's Chicken
Item pic

 

Bites by Sickles Red Bank

200 Monmouth Street, Red Bank

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Jersey Corn Fritters$12.00
Sickles' Own Chipotle Lime Aioli
More about Bites by Sickles Red Bank

Browse other tasty dishes in Red Bank

Pork Chops

Greek Salad

Chocolate Brownies

Philly Cheesesteaks

Skirt Steaks

Carbonara

Veal Parmesan

Salmon

Map

More near Red Bank to explore

Asbury Park

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Long Branch

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Rumson

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Shrewsbury

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Fair Haven

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Middletown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Holmdel

No reviews yet

Eatontown

Avg 3.2 (4 restaurants)

Highlands

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1807 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (557 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (57 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (558 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (718 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (183 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (765 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (96 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (574 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston