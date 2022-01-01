Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fritters in
Red Bank
/
Red Bank
/
Fritters
Red Bank restaurants that serve fritters
Claudie's Chicken
417 NJ-35, Red Bank / Middletown
No reviews yet
Jumbo Corn Fritters
$9.73
More about Claudie's Chicken
Bites by Sickles Red Bank
200 Monmouth Street, Red Bank
No reviews yet
Jersey Corn Fritters
$12.00
Sickles' Own Chipotle Lime Aioli
More about Bites by Sickles Red Bank
