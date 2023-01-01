Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Garlic knots in
Red Bank
/
Red Bank
/
Garlic Knots
Red Bank restaurants that serve garlic knots
Neapoli Restaurant - Red Bank
10 Wallace Street, Red Bank
No reviews yet
Half Tray Garlic Knots
$25.00
More about Neapoli Restaurant - Red Bank
Sally Boy's
One Broad Street, Red Bank
No reviews yet
Garlic Knots
$0.00
More about Sally Boy's
Browse other tasty dishes in Red Bank
Risotto
French Toast
Cake
Ravioli
Italian Subs
Chopped Salad
Chicken Parmesan
Shrimp Tacos
More near Red Bank to explore
Asbury Park
Avg 4.4
(41 restaurants)
Long Branch
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Rumson
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Shrewsbury
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Holmdel
No reviews yet
Eatontown
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Middletown
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Fair Haven
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
Highlands
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(2174 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(37 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(649 restaurants)
Atlantic City
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(65 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(658 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(868 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(226 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(922 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(165 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(676 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston