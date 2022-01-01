Greek salad in Red Bank

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

GF Greek Salad image

 

Neapoli Italian Kitchen

10 Wallace Street, Red Bank

No reviews yet
Takeout
GF Greek Salad$17.00
More about Neapoli Italian Kitchen
Item pic

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • TAPAS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

B2 Bistro + Bar

141 Shrewsbury Avenue, Red Bank

Avg 4.2 (990 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Panzanella Salad$15.00
dijon red wine vinaigrette/mixed tomatoes/kalamata olives/cucumber/basil/herb crusted goat cheese/salt & pepper fried bread
More about B2 Bistro + Bar
Item pic

 

Dartcor

331 Newman Springs Road, Red Bank

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Salad$7.95
Romaine Lettuce, Grape Tomato, Feta, Red Onion, Cucumber, Kalamata Olives, Red Wine Vinaigrette
More about Dartcor
Elli's Backyard image

 

Elli's Backyard

45 Broad St, Red Bank

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Greek Salad$18.00
6oz of Salmon on top of blend field greens, black olives, red onions, cucumber, tomatoe, toasted walnuts, and a creamy Tzatziki dressing.
More about Elli's Backyard
Taliercio’s Ultimate Gourmet image

 

Taliercio’s Ultimate Gourmet

500 NJ-35 #7g, Red Bank

No reviews yet
Takeout
GREEK SALAD
Crispy Romaine Hearts Mixed With Feta Cheese, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Chopped Walnuts, Seasoned Croutons, Cherry Tomatoes And Grilled Chicken with balsamic vinaigrette
Greek Pasta Salad$6.99
More about Taliercio’s Ultimate Gourmet

