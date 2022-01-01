Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken sandwiches in Red Bank

Go
Red Bank restaurants
Toast

Red Bank restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

Bites by Sickles Red Bank

200 Monmouth Street, Red Bank

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich$10.50
Grilled chicken, grilled zucchini, sun-dried tomato spread, aged provolone, arugula, ciabatta roll
More about Bites by Sickles Red Bank
Item pic

RIBS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Local Smoke BBQ

244 W Front St, Red Bank

Avg 4.3 (1231 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.50
Hand rubbed and grilled to perfection. Topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion and our BBQ Sauce. Served with potato chips
Grilled Chicken Sandwich Combo$17.75
Hand rubbed and grilled to perfection. Topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion and our BBQ Sauce. Served with 1 side and 1 drink
More about Local Smoke BBQ

Browse other tasty dishes in Red Bank

Sliders

Crispy Chicken

Croissants

Scallops

Paninis

Fried Pickles

Sweet Potato Fries

Eggplant Parm

Map

More near Red Bank to explore

Asbury Park

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Rumson

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Long Branch

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Shrewsbury

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Middletown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Holmdel

No reviews yet

Fair Haven

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Eatontown

Avg 3.2 (4 restaurants)

Highlands

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1563 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (507 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston