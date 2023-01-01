Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mahi mahi in Red Bank

Go
Red Bank restaurants
Toast

Red Bank restaurants that serve mahi mahi

Item pic

 

Bites by Sickles Red Bank

200 Monmouth Street, Red Bank

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mahi Tacos$12.00
Avocado crema, cabbage slaw, lime, radish, corn tortillas
eb9afbcc-27f4-4bae-8369-da58593b0569 image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Catch 19

19 Broad Street, Red Bank

Avg 4.3 (1602 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mahi$32.00
Cool Vegetable Salad, Frisee, and Guave Beurre Blanc
