Penne in Red Bank

Red Bank restaurants
Red Bank restaurants that serve penne

Penne Ala Vodka image

 

Neapoli Italian Kitchen

10 Wallace Street, Red Bank

No reviews yet
Takeout
Penne Ala Vodka$21.00
More about Neapoli Italian Kitchen
Elli's Backyard image

 

Elli's Backyard

45 Broad St, Red Bank

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Penne Vodka$24.00
Penne pasta smoothered in our homemade vodka sauce topped with fresh Parmesan cheese and basil.
More about Elli's Backyard

