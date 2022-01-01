Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Penne in
Red Bank
/
Red Bank
/
Penne
Red Bank restaurants that serve penne
Neapoli Italian Kitchen
10 Wallace Street, Red Bank
No reviews yet
Penne Ala Vodka
$21.00
More about Neapoli Italian Kitchen
Elli's Backyard
45 Broad St, Red Bank
No reviews yet
Penne Vodka
$24.00
Penne pasta smoothered in our homemade vodka sauce topped with fresh Parmesan cheese and basil.
More about Elli's Backyard
Browse other tasty dishes in Red Bank
Cheese Fries
Muffins
Cookies
Risotto
Cheesecake
Garlic Bread
Reuben
Garden Salad
More near Red Bank to explore
Asbury Park
Avg 4.3
(29 restaurants)
Rumson
Avg 4.6
(17 restaurants)
Long Branch
Avg 4.2
(17 restaurants)
Shrewsbury
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Middletown
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Holmdel
No reviews yet
Fair Haven
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
Eatontown
Avg 3.2
(4 restaurants)
Highlands
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1563 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(507 restaurants)
Atlantic City
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(42 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(489 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(620 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(156 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(678 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(74 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(493 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston