Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pretzels in
Red Bank
/
Red Bank
/
Pretzels
Red Bank restaurants that serve pretzels
Two River Theater
21 Bridge Ave, Red Bank
No reviews yet
Pretzel Chips
$3.00
More about Two River Theater
Dartcor - River Cafe
331 Newman Springs Road, Red Bank
No reviews yet
One Mighty Mill- Honey Mustard Pretzel
$3.75
Pretzel Crisps - Garlic Parmesan
$1.95
Pretzel Crisps - Original
$1.95
More about Dartcor - River Cafe
Browse other tasty dishes in Red Bank
Salmon
Mac And Cheese
Tarts
Tacos
French Fries
Risotto
Brisket
Croissants
More near Red Bank to explore
Asbury Park
Avg 4.3
(31 restaurants)
Rumson
Avg 4.6
(18 restaurants)
Long Branch
Avg 4.2
(17 restaurants)
Shrewsbury
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Middletown
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Holmdel
No reviews yet
Fair Haven
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
Eatontown
Avg 3.2
(4 restaurants)
Highlands
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1661 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(28 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(527 restaurants)
Atlantic City
Avg 4.5
(23 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(42 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(513 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(650 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(166 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(703 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(83 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(531 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston